Dawasamu Agriculture Station commissioned

The Dawasamu Agriculture Station which suffered major structural damage during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 has re-opened.

The newly commissioned Station and Quarters is designed according to category five building standards to withstand future natural disasters.

Agriculture Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the focus remains on bringing services closer to all Fijians, regardless of the geographical location.

[Source: Supplied]

He says this commissioning is also a sign of renewed vigor from the Ministry’ perspective and an indicator of its commitment to service delivery.

He called on all farmers in Dawasamu to maximize the Ministry’s presence by taking advantage of the opportunities present in the local agriculture sector.



[Source: Supplied]

Doctor Reddy is urging farmers to produce enough to meet the increasing demand for local agricultural produce in all markets, particularly for the export market.