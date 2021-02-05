Davuilevu housing subdivision delayed by rain

A subdivision development in Davuilevu Nausori by China Railway Group was expected to be complete in September 2019 but, Housing Minister Premila Kumar says this has been delayed due to the rainy weather.

China Railway was awarded the tender on 1st December 2017 and Kumar says about 90% of the civil work has been completed.

“We are experiencing a lot of rain in Suva and that cause delay. The site is all about cut and fill and when it rains it becomes muddy and of course, the work has to be stopped”.

The civil work is now expected to be complete by May.

Davuilevu is one of the 6 sites identified by the International Finance Corporation to provide models for affordable and climate-resilient homes for low and middle-income families.

It will be re-designed to produce 1,500 houses/flats under the IFC programme.

The pandemic has slowed down progress of the project.