Date set for 2022-23 budget announcement

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

The budget for the new financial year will be delivered on July 15th.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the 2022-2023 budget will focus on post COVID-19 recovery.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will be looking at the scarcity of skillsets and the retention issue in the Civil Service.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds a lot of factors will be looked at in the budget.

The Minister also stated that the government has extended the number of general practitioners who are part of the government initiatives, with dental practitioners also coming on board.

Sayed-Khaiyum says GPs will be able to offer more services including ECG and ultrasound scans.

He adds they also received proposals from laboratories to participate in the government initiatives.

The dental practitioners will conduct tooth extractions, fillings and oral examinations.

FijiCare has also partnered with the government to be able to vet all the claims made by the GPs, dentists and labs.

The Ministry of Economy is calling on all Fijians to send their ideas and input in support of a bold and wide-reaching recovery.