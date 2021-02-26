Home

Database on human trafficking to be rolled out

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 4, 2021 4:40 pm
Ministry of Defence Executive Officer, Joeli Rokodaveta.

A database on human trafficking cases in Fiji is expected to be rolled out soon.

Ministry of Defence Executive Officer, Joeli Rokodaveta, says various authorities are having their own data and the plan is to digitize the statistics which are scattered among agencies.

“Our software engineer is going to key stakeholders trying to collect data on how best we can approach this and the design, development and the testing before we can launch it we have to thoroughly test it.”

Rokodaveta says once the database is online, relevant stakeholders can continue feeding the system in order to have a consistent platform.

He says a key feature of the database is that if a statistic is deleted, the system will pick it up and identify the person who deleted it.

The database is expected to be online in 6 months.

