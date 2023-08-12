Data to help identify skills gap

The Ministry of Youth is working on identifying the needs of youths so they can be taken off the streets and shown the right path towards employment.

Minister Jese Saukuru says the Youth Career Fair and Expo organized in the lead-up to National Youth Day aims to collect data to identify the skills gap.

He says the Ministry will utilize the information collected from the Career Fair to identify solutions for youth employment.

“After this, we are going to analyze the data we have on those that are unsuccessful and see where the gaps lie, so if there are skill gaps in not meeting the requirements from employers.”

Assistant Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran says more collaboration is needed to address the skill gaps.

“Now we are working within the government to see how we develop those groupings, like if more plumbers are needed or more carpenters are needed, so we have a better understanding of what to do about it.”

The career fair has been hailed as a success, especially by employers.

More than one thousand youths from all walks of life attended the two-day event at the Fiji National University campus in Nasinu, which also marks International Youth Day.