Dashboard to track contribution from individuals

The Ministry of Forests expects a fast track of its ’30 Million Trees in Fifteen Years’ initiative following the launch of its online dashboard.

Minister Osea Naiqamu says the dashboard is where individuals will file a formal report of their contribution to the initiative.

The Minister reiterated that over 1.9 million trees have been planted by the Ministry so far, but it’s understood there have also been more planting carried out by individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

“We hope to encourage more Fijians to actively participate in Fiji’s tree planting revolutions, this has now become one of our core functions aim at protecting the environment, enhancing biodiversity and addressing climate change.”

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says they believe many Fijians are actively planting but there has been no proper filing.

“What we realize was the need for us to provide a facility for them to report, to inform us of the trees that they have planted and so that is the reason we have a dashboard for members of the public.”

Baleinabuli says to avoid abuse of the system, the Ministry will send their ground team to validate information received on the dashboard.