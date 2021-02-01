Dance groups to showcase talents at Holi Celebration

Dance groups will be showcasing their talents at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration.

It will be held at Damodar City in Suva on Saturday.

Mirchi FM Behaal Breakfast Show Host, Ziyad Parvez says this will be a platform for minority talent groups to show what they do best.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these groups will be given the limelight during the Holi Masti event.

“Some of them you will be seeing for the very first time because these are small-time dance groups that we wanted to give our platform to, for example, Jawdroppers, Desi Diva and Cham Cham dance group. This is something very special.

Parvez says they want to spread the message of peace and happiness at the event.

The fun-filled event will start from 3 pm to 8.30 pm.