Dance Group to display essence of Holi

One of Fiji’s growing Bollywood dance groups the Masti Arts Group is gearing up for the true essence of the Holi celebrations.

Group Director, Amit Chand says they have been part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebrations for a while now.

Chand says their 14 dancers have been preparing for two weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have some very authentic Holi songs from yesteryears and we chose them together with the songs of today and how pop culture is so popular and everybody enjoys Bollywood music. So we got a fusion of songs and popular songs of today. Our costumes will depict the essence of Holi and we will play colours and we will have props for our performances.”

The slogan for the event is “Tension Ko Maro Goli” which means forget your problems and celebrate Holi.

The Non-stop Holi Masti will also feature other unique performances.

The event will be held at Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8.30 pm this Saturday.