Dance Fest Fiji to united Fijian Dancers

The entertainment industry has suffered a major setback this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To unite the dances and performers, Mata Dance Fiji is organizing a Dance Fest.

A first of its kind, nine renowned dance teams will bring the art of dancing to life in the capital city next month.

Director Tevita Naivalubalavu says this is an initiative to help the dance industry in the country connect amidst the pandemic.

“We are so lucky to have artists that are passionately driven and are always thinking outside the box, the festival is really just aimed at just making sure that everyone is still connected like we’re still fighting for the common goal which is to continue providing the art of dance to the communities.”

Naivalubalavu says the one-day event will not only provide entertainment but will also feature educational dance workshops for all genres.

“It will involve a line of workshops from five years to the adults, they will run from 9 to 3pm in the afternoon and a showing which is aimed at showcasing the different styles and genres of dance that each of the dance company are known for.”

Logistics and Operations Manager Sharleen Ali says all health precautions will be followed.

“We have of course minimized to 50% capacity for our evening showing so we are only selling 200 tickets for the evening show.”

The show will be held on October 17th at the Suva Civic Centre in Suva.