Damodar quits Russian honorary role

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 2, 2022 12:38 pm
Div Damodar.

Div Damodar has resigned from his role as Fiji’s Honorary Consul for the Russian Federation.

Damodar says he has watched with deep concern the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last week.

While relinquishing his role, he says it was his intent to explore and bridge constructive relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Fiji in the areas of economic, commerce and cultural initiatives of mutual interest when taking up the position in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Damodar says recognising the events of the past week between Russian and Ukraine, he cannot in good conscience, continue to serve in this position.

 

