Damaging heavy swell warning remains for parts of Fiji

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for parts of Viti Levu, Mamanuca group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala group and Southern Lau group.

This as Tropical Cyclone Niran lied to the far southwest of Fiji and is tracking southeast to the far south of the country.

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for open waters of southwest Viti Levu waters, Mamanuca waters, Southern Koro sea, Kadavu passage and Southern Lau waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Niran though far from the country is expected to generate moderate to heavy swells and coastal areas of the country from tomorrow.

The weather office says coastal areas on the southwest of Viti Levu, southern coastal areas of Mamanuca group, Beqa, Kadavu and Vatulele, Moala group and the Southern Lau group can expect sea flooding especially during high tides from tomorrow.

Moderate westerly swells, increasing to heavy damaging swells with heights up to four meters can be expected over open waters of southwest Viti Levu waters, Mamanuca waters, southern Koro sea, Kadavu passage and Southern Lau waters.