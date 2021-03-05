Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Damaging heavy swell warning remains for parts of Fiji

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 7, 2021 8:11 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Services]

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for parts of Viti Levu, Mamanuca group, Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala group and Southern Lau group.

This as Tropical Cyclone Niran lied to the far southwest of Fiji and is tracking southeast to the far south of the country.

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for open waters of southwest Viti Levu waters, Mamanuca waters, Southern Koro sea, Kadavu passage and Southern Lau waters.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Niran though far from the country is expected to generate moderate to heavy swells and coastal areas of the country from tomorrow.

The weather office says coastal areas on the southwest of Viti Levu, southern coastal areas of Mamanuca group, Beqa, Kadavu and Vatulele, Moala group and the Southern Lau group can expect sea flooding especially during high tides from tomorrow.

Moderate westerly swells, increasing to heavy damaging swells with heights up to four meters can be expected over open waters of southwest Viti Levu waters, Mamanuca waters, southern Koro sea, Kadavu passage and Southern Lau waters.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.