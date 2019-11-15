Damaged infrastructure costly to repair: Moore

The Fiji Roads Authority has noted a recent spike in the number of people damaging their properties.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says this is harmful to the environment causing health hazards for the motorists and the communities.

Moore says people need to be cautious whilst on the road as damaged FRA infrastructure is very costly to repair.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have got the careless drivers damaging the assets such as the fencing. Damage to traffic signals and street lights is also very common. Damage to street light can cost between five thousand to ten thousand dollars. Vandalism id very frustrating because it is done on purpose.”

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says upon completion of the four-lane project from Nausori to Nakasi they have noted damages to the infrastructure as many drivers do not follow the speed limit signs placed on the roads.

“When we do that and we damage the infrastructure we have to pull out the money from a project that we were supposed to do in other parts of the country to fix something which would not have happened if people would just have the common sense to do they are supposed to for and in this case follow the road safety rules.”

The Authority recently received reports of burning household waste and other materials under the Bridge.

The Chief Executive says this compromises the bridge structure which is associated with costly repairs.