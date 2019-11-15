Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Damaged fire hydrants disrupt water supply to certain areas

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 10, 2020 3:33 pm

The Water Authority of Fiji is warning Fijians to refrain from illegally opening or tampering with fire hydrants on roadsides.

The Authority had to carry out emergency repairs to two damaged fire hydrants that were illegally opened by certain individuals last week.

WAF says the tampering of fire hydrants on roadside disturbs the Authority’s water supply restoration efforts and also prolong the disruption period.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF adds the damaged fire hydrants temporarily disrupts supply to Fijians living along mid-section Nailuva Road off Rewa Street as well as Fijians living in Moli Place off Ratu Dovi Road.

Meanwhile, the water restoration coverage still stands at 95%.

The Authority advises that trucks are being deployed to the remaining impacted areas to provide relief to Fijians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.