Damaged fire hydrants disrupt water supply to certain areas

The Water Authority of Fiji is warning Fijians to refrain from illegally opening or tampering with fire hydrants on roadsides.

The Authority had to carry out emergency repairs to two damaged fire hydrants that were illegally opened by certain individuals last week.

WAF says the tampering of fire hydrants on roadside disturbs the Authority’s water supply restoration efforts and also prolong the disruption period.

WAF adds the damaged fire hydrants temporarily disrupts supply to Fijians living along mid-section Nailuva Road off Rewa Street as well as Fijians living in Moli Place off Ratu Dovi Road.

Meanwhile, the water restoration coverage still stands at 95%.

The Authority advises that trucks are being deployed to the remaining impacted areas to provide relief to Fijians.