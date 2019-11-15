Damaged e-Ticketing machines affect thousands of Fijians

Vodafone Fiji is concerned with e-ticketing machines being constantly subjected to vandalism and tampering.

This is causing problems for thousands of Fijians.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Prasad says the machines at the Suva bus stand and others around Fiji are currently not operational.

Prasad says many times the machines are damaged when people try to trick the system and insert paper in place of notes or circular lead cuttings in place of coins.

They have also found gum pushed into the machine slots and people have physically damaged the machine with force.

The CEO is urging Fijians to be more responsible as damaging the machines causes problems for the entire community.

Vodafone Fiji is currently waiting for parts which have been delayed due to shipping disruptions caused by COVID-19.