Damage Assessment should be completed soon

The National Disaster Management Office is deploying most of its officers to complete the Damage Assessment on Kadavu Island today.

Minister of National Disaster Management Jone Usamate says an initial assessment has been done, however, they need to send more officers to the Southern-Lau group to fast track their assessment process.

There’s already been an initial assessment that’s been done on Kadavu. We still need to carry out and complete the initial assessment in the Yasayasa Moala, Vatoa, Ono-i-Lau, Kabara and all those small islands in the South Lau. But immediately after that we are now looking at sending a boat down top Kadavu together with the other officers to carry out detailed assessment.

Meanwhile, people living in Maritime Island can expect government assistance as NDMO is dispatching its disaster relief teams to assist in recover efforts and ration distributions to those affected by TC Sarai.