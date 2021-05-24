Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 25.6 percent.

This is still five times higher than the World Health Organizations five percent threshold.

The Ministry of Health reveals that based on available data the national 7-day daily test average is 3302 tests per day or 3.7 tests per 1,000 population.

A total of 263,109 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 305,970 tested since testing began in March 2020.

3138 tests have been reported for July 27th.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says testing number data for one lab is pending for 26th-27th July so the numbers are subject to change.

As of the 28th of July 79.3 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 20.5 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

This means that 465,110 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 120,451 have received their second doses.