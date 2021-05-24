Home

Cyclone resilient buildings built at Naloto District School

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 14, 2021 5:05 am

Education Minister Premila Kumar commissioned the new buildings and major upgrade work at Naloto District School.

Tropical Cyclone Winston heavily damaged this school in 2016.

Kumar says all the new buildings are built better to withstand Category 5 cyclones and the buildings comply with the Fiji National Building Code, having a valid engineer’s certificate based on Government policy.

“Climate change has been having a huge impact on our schooling outcomes. Whenever we have a major cyclone, what do we see? All our schools are taken as evacuation centers. It simply means that during that period, our children cannot go back to school so now what we are doing, we are building schools so strong that we don’t have to spend money again after each and every cyclone.”

Approximately $1.6m has been invested which resulted in four new, one by two teachers’ quarters and a generator room together with some major upgrading work to classroom block, dormitory, remaining teacher’s quarters, ablution block and the walkway.

 

 

 

