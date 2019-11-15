Cyclone resilient bamboo to be used for building

Nawi Island Limited, a resort developer in Savusavu is in talks with the Indonesian Embassy.

The plan is to introduce three new species of Bamboo to Fiji to build cyclone-resistant structures.

The three species which are not endemic to Fiji will be sourced from Indonesia and are commonly known as ‘Rough Bamboo’, ‘Thorny Bamboo’ and ‘String Bamboo’.

Resort Managing Director, Mike Gann says the new species will provide sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional building materials while still being strong enough to resist tropical cyclones.

Gan says another added benefit is that they are fast-growing and can be used to reforest areas in Fiji which have been affected by deforestation.

He believes Fiji can also tap into this budding market and be a major supplier in the Pacific which could potentially lead to another source of revenue.

The Engineering Designs will comply with Cyclone Rating 5, Fiji’s National Building Code and Local Authority Requirements.