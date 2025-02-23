Cyclone formation likely as TDO9F gains strength

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning, indicating that a tropical depression 09F currently located northeast of Fiji is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone within the next 12 to 18 hours.

It says as of 6am, the tropical depression was located at approximately 255 kilometers northeast of Cikobia and 290 kilometers northeast of Udu Point.

The system is currently experiencing maximum sustained winds 55 km/h, with gusts up to 45 knots 80 km/hr.

However, the Fiji Weather Office forecasts these winds to increase 65 km/hr, with gusts reaching 90 km/hr, within the next 12 to 18 hours.

The system is currently slow-moving and is projected to track south to-wards Fiji.

