News

Cyclone damage bill for agriculture stands at $147m

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 5:51 am

Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa’s impact on the agriculture sector stands at around $147 million.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Ritesh Dass, has confirmed that a total of 25,000 households were impacted.

Dass says of this 3,000 households were solely dependent on agriculture.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our assessment has now got us the information about which households we need to target in terms of the vulnerability. That has been mapped out so our recovery activities will commence as soon as the situation allows.”

Dass adds the impact of food security will be temporary which is expected after any pandemic or disaster.

He adds with the availability of different crops the issue around food security can be addressed in a short period.

 

