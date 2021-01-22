Cyclone category ranging from 1-3.

The adverse weather associated with Tropical Depression 05F is expected to start affecting the group from Friday.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says TD05F is also anticipated to further develop into a Tropical Cyclone which is just to the east of Vanuatu.

“At this stage, the anticipated track for it is to track southeastwards but it will remain to the west of the group so when it draws closer and takes a southeast track and draws closer to the Fiji group the rain and strong wind will continue from Friday until the weekend.”

For, TD04F Atalifo says its no longer a threat to Fiji.

He adds the current weather being experienced is due to the trough which is slow-moving over the Northern parts of Fiji.

He says based on the current projections, once TD05F forms into a cyclone, the worst-case scenario is that the system will develop to category 3 cyclone.

It’s also expected to be named TC Ana.