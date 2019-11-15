Cybercrimes need to be taken seriously

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only increased reliance on the internet and digital network, it has also increased the risk of cyberattacks.

A panel discussion in this regard was held by Get Safe Online Fiji to expand public cybersecurity awareness.

Thats IT Consultants Jim Tora says businesses and individuals need to take cyber crimes seriously.

“A lot of the SME’s/ organizations do not take about cybersecurity very seriously and we can see that from the number of breaches, people being hacked through malware or phishing.”

Online Safety Commissioner Anne Dunn Baleilevuka says they received more than 400 complaints by the end of December and majority of the complaints were on defamatory comments.

Digital Forensic and Investigation Officer Sergeant Savenaca Siwatibau says Police are also working with businesses to create a safe environment online.

“We are trying to find a platform where we can raise awareness in terms of using social media, increasing the security on social media. We have resources, we have counterparts that are willing to help us and providing security and consultancy services to the business community.”

The Online Safety Commission says have received complaints about cyberbullying, stalking, and internet trolling.

The average age of complainants is 34 years.