Cybercrime is still a challenge for the Pacific Police

Addressing cybercrime in the region is still an issue for law enforcement agencies in the region.

Cybersafety Pasifika’s Cyber Security Specialist, Enoka Feterika, says this is because the cybercrime landscape is constantly evolving and it’s often difficult to keep up.

Feterika adds that police departments need constant upskilling to ensure that they remain on top of their game when investigating cybercrime.

” This will explain the knowledge around technology and how we can be exposed to the right tool out there available.”

Feterika adds that lack of funding plays a major role in exacerbating this challenge.

As a result, Cybersafety Pasifika collaborates with the Australian Federal Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that the region has the most up-to-date knowledge and skills to deal with the evolving cybercrime trend.