Cybercrime Bill to boost investor confidence

The Cybercrime Bill 2020 has been passed by parliament.

The Bill is a step towards ensuring that cyber technology is utilized as it should and at the same time it does not impede Fiji’s efforts towards social, economic and political development.

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the Bill will give domestic criminal procedural law power to investigate and prosecute cyber and computer related offences in a fast and effective way.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will also signal to the rest of the world that Fiji is a safe place to do business.

“The Bill will have modernize our laws, it will bring investor confidence not only to those coming to Fiji but domestic investor confidence and also our own citizens.”

Fiji, like any other nation, is not immune to cybercrime and the Bill will bring us into the alignment with international practice.