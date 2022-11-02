Cyber threats becoming advanced: Acting PS

Cyber threats are increasingly becoming more cutting-edge, multi¬-faceted, targeted, and frequent in nature.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications, Tupou’tuah Baravilala says there is a need to ensure our cyber security measures are up to par with the digital transformation shift.

She says the shift to online spaces has presented a challenge, in that the attack surface area has increased.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Baravilala adds significant investments made in the Information and Communications Technology sector have made it more critical to protect our digital infrastructure from the threat of cybercrime.

The Acting PS says the Ministry’s cybersecurity efforts can be undertaken by individuals and organizations in order to safely navigate online spaces.