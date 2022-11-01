Cyber threats a major concern

Cyber threats is still a major concern in society.

Cyber threats remains a major concern at all levels in society with the continuous advancement in technology.

The Fiji National University held a cyber-security symposium at its Valelevu campus in Nasinu, whereby local stakeholders in the information technology sector discussed the latest trends in online threats.

FNU Director of IT Services, Tiko Domonakibau says the constant upgrade in software procedures and mechanisms to reduce risk of cyber threat is a never-ending cycle.

Article continues after advertisement

“The hackers themselves are also up-to-date with the various technologies and the approaches they have, like a catch-up game. It’s not just technology alone, it’s how we set up our policies and procedures in our organizations that contribute to being cyber safe.”

Domonakibau says more discussions are needed in the country in relation to cyber threats.

He adds cyber security will soon become a critical component in society as threats become more sophisticated and harder to detect.