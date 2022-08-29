Cyber-safety remains a priority for Pacific Police

[Source: Fiji Police]

Maintaining cyber-safety in the region is the key agenda item for police officers at the week-long Cybersafety Pasifika Tier 2 Regional workshop in Nadi.

The training is an opportunity to network and share challenges and collective solutions to help officers fulfill their mandated responsibilities.

While opening the workshop, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says programs like this sharpen the region’s impact in an evolving cyber space and upskill Pacific Police officers in cybercrime investigations.

“AFP brings in partners and expertise from the FBI, Australian Cyber Security Centre, Facebook and INTERPOL to deliver advanced skills in cybercrime investigations, and similarly the same approach of sharing knowledge and expertise has been adopted in having regional participation in this training”.

The training is supported by the Australian Federal Police to enhance capacity building efforts for regional officers to better understand the complexities of cyber related crimes.

Cybersafety Pasifika’s Cyber Security Specialist, Enoka Feterika says the training will equip participants with information to deal with cybercrime.

“Just to expand their knowledge around technology and how we can be exposed to more tools that are out there and also (network) with other countries and partners outside the region.”

Cyber Safety Pasifika is an AFP-led program aimed at increasing cyber safety awareness and education of vulnerable communities in the Pacific region.

Training participants include officers from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu and Tonga.