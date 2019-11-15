Cyber criminals taking advantage of pandemic

Australian High Commissioner John Feakes believes cybercrime is an area where threats are growing especially during COVID-19.

Speaking during the 22nd Attorney General’s Conference, the High Commissioner told those present that with digital opportunities being huge, there are additional risks of being targeted by cyber criminals.

“Cybercriminals are doing harm, infiltrating systems from anywhere in the world, stealing money identities, and data from unsuspecting users. They are taking advantage of COVID-19 to target families and businesses including health and medical research facilities.”

Feakes says that left unchecked, these criminals threaten to undermine the economic opportunities offered by eCommerce.

Meanwhile, around 400 participants are attending the two-day conference.

Some of the topics that are being discussed include, contractual performance and COVID-19, carbon markets and human rights, and COVID-19 measures.

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will close the conference tomorrow.