CWM renovations progress

The second phase of maintenance at the Maternity Ward of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital will begin after July.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the first phase of renovations, which included the removal of several ageing structures, was completed before the pandemic halted any further progress.

“Once that 200-bed maternity ward is finished, the old wing of the hospital becomes obsolete, because now we have 200 beds that are available to be used. It will have four theatres, which is extra to the eight theatres that we currently have at CWM.”

Once the 200-bed maternity facility is complete, services offered in the old wing of the CWM Hospital will be moved to allow for renovation to also take place.

Waqainabete says a team from South Korea recently visited Fiji to inspect the Tamavua Rehabilitation facility, which will also undergo renovations.