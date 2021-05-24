CWM Maternity Unit renovation continues

The Ministry of Health continues its efforts to upgrade and improve medical facilities in the country.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says due to COVID-19 there was a brief halt on the renovation work to the Maternity Unit at the Colonia War Memorial hospital, however, now work is starting to slowly resume.

Dr Waqainabete adds that since the resumption of work, they have completed the first phase of the renovation.

“So the first part that we had to do was to shift the big oxygen tanks that were right smack in the middle of where the building was going to be. So the first phase was done the first part of the second phase has been done which is the shifting of the liquid oxygen tanks and is now shifted to Extension Street.”

Dr Waqainabete says once the 200-bed maternity facility is complete, the services in the old part of the CWM Hospital will then be moved to allow for renovation to also take place.

The Health Minister has also highlighted that the Ministry is working towards achieving the goal of being able to perform open-heart surgery in Lautoka by the middle of this year.