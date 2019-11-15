CWM Hospital is not under lockdown: Dr Fong

The CWM Hospital in Suva is not under lockdown and there are no active COVID-19 cases in the hospital.

This was confirmed by Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong following misinformation that the hospital has been put under lockdown due to an active coronavirus case.

Dr Fong says the quarantine facility at the hospital is currently catering for some non-COVID-19 cases from other Pacific Island countries who were referred to the hospital for treatment.

He says they are currently under quarantine at the two major hospitals, the CWM and the Lautoka Hospitals.

He adds they’ve restricted access to the two hospitals as a precautionary measure as announced on Sunday.