Freight costs to push up prices

Customers can expect an increase in the price of fireworks as Diwali preparations begin, with exactly one month until the festival of lights.

According to Jitesh Patel, President of the Suva Retailers Association, this is due to freight costs.

“We know that there will be an increase in the price because of the freight factor which is a very huge part of importing fireworks because it’s a dangerous cargo. So, as we know already that the freights are so high – it will affect the price of the fireworks as well.”

According to Patel, the majority of the importers’ stock has already arrived.

He confirms that these companies are wholesalers like Rups Big Bear, New World Supermarket, Mahesh Syndicate, and a few others.

According to the President of the Suva Retailers Association, despite the increase in the price of fireworks, businesses have been urged to offer affordable prices in order to be mindful of the difficult time we are in.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 25th.