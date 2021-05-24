Home

News

Curriculum review is critical: Kumar

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 9:50 am

The curriculum review is crucial as it needs to be flexible, up-to-date, and relevant to prepare the children for today and the future.

While responding to Opposition member Ro Teimumu Kepa’s question on the update on the current status of the Curriculum Advisory Services, Education Minister Premila Kumar says relevant consultations are made on any curriculum revision.

She adds that moving forward, the Ministry plans to revise all the curricula that can be used to create online learning resources that will allow students to take charge of their learning.

Article continues after advertisement

“As students progress to higher levels, activities will include more discussions, role-plays, and research. In secondary school, it will also develop into debates, research, dialogue, and real-life projects.”

The Minister says their curriculum expertise seeks assistance from the expertise of specialized personnel.

She adds that while revising the curriculum, they also get to learn from these experts.

