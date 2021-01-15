Curriculum on voting process to be introduced

An educational program on how to vote will be introduced for Year-10 students this year.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says this will save the Fijian Elections Office resources and enable the young generation to learn how Fiji runs its election.

Saneem says following this there won’t be much need for campaign exercises.

“We don’t have to spend too much money on training them on how to vote again because they’ve already done a mock voting exercise in school on how to vote.”

Saneem says the curriculum will also help students familiarize with the counting process and how results are disseminated.