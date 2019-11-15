Current Voter ID will no longer be valid in 4-months time

The Fijian Elections Office is urging eligible voters to update their information in the next four months.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says many Fijians still hold the green voter card which was issued in 2012 and these will expire in June.

Saneem adds this will reduce confusion among voters in locating their polling venues and other issues faced in the previous election.

“The voter card 1.0 which is the green voter card is still due for expiry in June this year and we are urging voters to take their time and update to the latest voter card. The latest voter card has your latest polling venue written on it. And that resolves all the issues voters faced around trying to locate their venue”.

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed that 644, 749 registered voters now exist in their database after carrying out a data cleansing exercise towards the end of last year.