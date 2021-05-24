Current situations could be worse, without government’s decisive action

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the current socio-economic situation could have gone worse, without the government’s decisive action at the height of the pandemic.

Bainimarama is urging Fijians to remain up to date with the Russia and Ukraine war, as well as the increasing fuel prices across the globe.

He says more Fijians are now employed or have secure jobs after the lockdown, which puts them on a better financial footing to cater to the rising fuel prices.

“Most Opposition members and anti-government critics were harping about the stringent measures and decisions taken by the government during and after the pandemic. These decisions were for the betterment of Fijians. I believe that those critics put forward against the government will be of no use to cushion our current economic scenario.”

Bainimarama adds people need to realize that situations similar to the pandemic and increased cost of living will eventuate at least every 100 years.

He stresses that Fiji’s economic growth is expected to increase by 11.3 percent by year-end.

This is also attributed to the government’s proper and sound financial management system which has also won the trust of international financial agencies or donors.

“We requested financial assistance with minimal interest rate. We borrowed $900 million with a low-interest rate, about 55 percent of the amount will not be repaid, thanks to the proper financial management Fiji has adopted in recent years. Fiji is not the only country borrowing, as other countries took similar strides to cushion the impacts of COVID-19.”

Bainimarama says Fiji is expecting a decrease the off-shore borrowing over the next three years.

“We expect a decrease of at least 88.6 percent, as per the government’s earnings. I have also received information that some international financial experts predict that Fiji will experience a massive increase in financial earnings this year.”

He adds the achievements and development projects implemented by the government over the past years speak for themselves.