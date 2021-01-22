Current projections show cyclone to track over Viti Levu

TD05F is expected to develop into a category 1 Tropical Cyclone by tomorrow and move towards the Fiji group.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says based on current projections, once TD05F forms into a cyclone, it will track over Viti Levu.

“The track for now we expect the system to approach us from the Yasawa group, tracks over Viti Levu and dive south. Intensity wise we are looking at a category 1 and possible a category 2 as the system exits the group to the south of us.”

Atalifo says TD05F is still to the east of Vanuatu and is slow moving.

However he stresses that from tomorrow into the weekend, the weather will get worse.

“It hasn’t moved much since yesterday but we expect this system to move gradually towards the group and further develop and possibly be a cyclone by midday tomorrow.”

The weather office states that damaging gale force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected over Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and Lau Group.

There is also a possibility of flash flooding of low lying areas and sea flooding of coastal areas over these places.

Fresh to strong winds expected over the rest of the Fiji Group which may further increase to damaging gale force winds from early Saturday morning.

Rain is expected to become frequent with thunderstorms from later today.