Curr hosted to a farewell reception

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr thanked the government and stakeholders for their cooperation and friendship during his tenure.

The outgoing NZ High Commissioner says that he has seen the relationship between the Fijian Government and the New Zealand Government grow stronger and more resilient over the years.

Curr says this is attributed to the work that has taken place between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government]

Curr took up his role in Fiji in 2018 and will officially end his term tomorrow.

The farewell reception held at the New Zealand High Commissioner’s residence was attended by the Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the members of the diplomatic corp.