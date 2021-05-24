Home

Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|
News

Curr hosted to a farewell reception

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 9, 2021 10:03 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr thanked the government and stakeholders for their cooperation and friendship during his tenure.

The outgoing NZ High Commissioner says that he has seen the relationship between the Fijian Government and the New Zealand Government grow stronger and more resilient over the years.

Curr says this is attributed to the work that has taken place between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

Curr took up his role in Fiji in 2018 and will officially end his term tomorrow.

The farewell reception held at the New Zealand High Commissioner’s residence was attended by the Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the members of the diplomatic corp.

