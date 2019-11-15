Curfew will not be lifted anytime soon

The nation-wide curfew currently in force from 11 pm to 4 am will not be lifted anytime soon.

The Health Ministry has partnered with relevant arms of the government to conduct a thorough risk assessment on the current status of COVID-19 in Fiji and how the pandemic is revolving around the world.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Ministry needs quality time for assessment before lobbying technical opinions to the government.

He adds the Ministry continues to encourage Fijians to behave in the new normal, even though Fiji is now COVID-19 contained.

“We certainly believe that we have to protect everybody and also the vulnerable in our communities. We also see the evolution of the pandemic keeps on continuing to change the way it performs and behaves. In essence, we have to keep our gutter. The most important thing we as the Ministry of Health continue to push today is about making sure that we operate in the new normal.”

Dr Waqainabete says a technical committee is working around the clock monitoring the situation at the local, regional, and international level.

He reiterates health frontline workers are exhausting every avenue possible to reduce the risk of a community outbreak.

“If you look right across the world, there continue to be lockdowns, rising patient numbers and for some countries, their numbers have come down. So, what we are seeing from data all around the world, the vulnerable and the fragile they lose their lives in the pandemic.”

As most countries eagerly await the confirmation of the coronavirus vaccine, the Health Minister says Fiji will ensure all necessary safety requirements are met before easing any of the health safety measurements in place.