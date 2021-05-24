Curfew to be lifted from tomorrow

The government has lifted the current daily curfew from 12:00am to 4:00am as of tonight.
Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the curfew was implemented to prevent non-essential gatherings that can spread COVID-19 and allow for contact tracing at certain hours of the evening.
Sayed-Khaiyum says in some ways it served as national barometer of progress towards normalcy.
