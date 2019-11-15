Curfew to be implemented as people are not adhering to directives

Government says nationwide curfew is being implemented as many Fijians are not heeding the need to physically distance themselves.

As measures are being put in place to contain COVID-19 in Fiji, authorities say people are still going around drinking grog and visiting family and friends particularly at night.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stressed that the curfew that will be implemented on Monday will help stop people from visiting family and friends and sharing grog without practicing physical or social distancing that can add to the spread of the deadly virus.

“One of the issues is that a lot of the young people will not necessarily show immediate symptoms but they could pass it on to the elderly and some of you are actually within the vulnerable age group including myself. The sooner we can contain this the better it is for our economy.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says that they also held a meeting today with business representatives and service providers to discuss the logistics in light of the curfew.

“The idea is that from governments perspective obviously not withstanding the fact there will be a curfew in place to essentially stop people from socializing unnecessarily but we also want to keep the essential services in place, we also want to have those people who do need to work in those hours to continue to go to work. For example, your organization you have radio announcers who may have to turn up to work at 4am or 5am. How do they turn up to work, what identification will they carry. So those are the things we are trying to address.”

The nationwide curfew from 10pm-5am will come into effect on Monday 30th of March.