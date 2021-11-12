Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage

89.5 percent of eligible Fijians have been fully vaccinated.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says this is a remarkable indication of the nation’s response to ensuring a safe and well-protected nation during this pandemic.

According to the latest update, 599,189 or 96.9 percent of Fijians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 553,096 or 89.5 percent are now fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says they anticipate that by this weekend, the country will reach a 90 percent vaccination coverage rate for the nation after which the curfew hours will be extended from 12 midnight to 4 am.

As for children between the age of 15-17 years, 33,316 have received their first dose while 23,215 are fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong says since the last update, 41 new cases have been recorded, of which 16 were recorded on Thursday while 25 new cases in the last 24 hours ended at 8 am yesterday.

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

Following the second wave, 52,326 cases have been recorded with 71 percent of the cases from the Central Division, 28 percent of the cases from the Western Division, and one percent of the cases from the Eastern and Northern Division.

There have been 679 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country with 677 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

578 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19 and these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.