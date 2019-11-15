Culture of silence has taken a toll on men: Merekula

Men need to change the mindset that sharing problems makes them look weak.

Lifeline Fiji Officer in Charge Jeremaia Merekula believes the culture of silence has taken a toll on men, refusing to share their challenges because they are head of the family.

Merekula says there is a culture in men of not seeking help.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to be this person that people look up to and we can’t show any sign of remorse and things like that. So you know having this culture of silence is a blessing and a curse as well. It doesn’t enable us to reach out for help.”

For the past three months, Lifeline Fiji has recorded around 500 calls of which the majority were men.

Merekula says reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness.

“We have relationship problems, but mostly it on males that are going through distress that they cannot provide for their families. We are blessed to be an outlet for men who are reaching out for help.”

Lifeline Fiji has also been working with the Fiji Women Crisis Centre, forwarding cases of domestic violence.