CT scan in Lautoka not functioning

Since August 2021 until February this year, the Ministry of Health has referred 686 patients to Zens Medical for computerized tomography scans (CT scan).

This as the CT scan at the Lautoka Hospital is not functioning and the Ministry is in the process of replacing it.

The $1.5m machine is coming through a grant from Japan.

Minister Doctor, Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is in addition to the CT scan they are getting for the CWM and Labasa Hospitals which is going through a tender process.

Waqainabete says getting a CT scan done is not an easy decision.

“The international atomic energy have indicated that in young people it is important to make the right decision for CT scan because giving the frequent CT scan has been shown to have an increased risk of cancer because of the radiation in later on in life.”

Waqainabete adds Aspen Medical based at the Lautoka Hospital has committed to put in a temporary CT scan by next month.