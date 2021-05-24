Home

News

CSOs hold leaders accountable

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 8, 2022 7:10 am
Campaign Director for Pacific Island Student fighting for Climate Change, Solomon Yeo.

Civil Society Organizations are taking a lead role in holding developed nations accountable for their climate pledges.

CSOs from 130 countries are now throwing their support behind an initiative to seek the International Court of Justice’ legal opinion on the impacts of climate change on human rights.

Campaign Director for Pacific Island Student fighting for Climate Change, Solomon Yeo says accelerating the region’s access to climate justice is critical.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we all know that negotiations are going at a glacial pace at the moment. There are other things we can do accelerate the process to compliment the UNFCCC and other negotiation and with that being the quest to seek an advisory opinion from the international court of justice.”

The civil society alliance is calling on all countries to support the proposal with a vote in favour of the resolution in September reflecting a global commitment to fight the climate crisis and protect human rights.

