CSOs band together for climate justice

A global alliance of civil society groups has been launched to support a powerful climate justice initiative that takes the human rights impact of climate change to the world’s highest court.

The Vanuatu Government last year announced that it will take the proposal to the United Nations General Assembly in September, which will then vote on whether to refer the matter to the court.

Led by the Vanuatu government, the alliance consists of 1,500 CSOs from 130 countries including Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change, Climate Action Network – International, Greenpeace Australia Pacific, Oxfam in the Pacific, 350 Pacific, Pacific Islands Climate Action Network and Vanuatu Climate Action Network.

PICAN Regional Policy Coordinator, Lavetanalagi Seru says seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice is critical to bolster action on climate change.

He adds the basic human rights of the most vulnerable, including women and girls, the elderly, people with disabilities, indigenous communities, LGBTQI, youth and other marginalized groups, will continue to be undermined if the climate issue is not addressed.

350.org Pacific Director, Joseph Sikulu says the Pacific will work together to achieve impactful change and build momentum behind the Vanuatu Government’s push for this Advisory Opinion.

“If we want to keep this world on this trajectory and keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, we need to do more within the next three years and decade. Something like the ICJAO set us up to be able to hold country more accountable to the commitments they have made and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. We need countries that have contributed more to the climate crisis to do more and this is one of the tool we can use for that accountability.”

Similar sentiments were shared by PISFCC Vanuatu Campaigner, Romabeth Siri, who says the youth are entitled to equal access to justice and seeking clarification from the International Court of Justice is of utmost importance.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Climate Justice Campaigner, Justin Rose also called on Australian leaders to show true friendship with its Pacific neighbors by standing in solidarity with them in supporting Vanuatu’s bid.

The civil society alliance is calling on all countries to support the proposal with a vote in favour of the resolution in September reflecting a global commitment to fight the climate crisis and protect human rights.