CSOs awarded UNDP grant

Seven local Civil Society Organizations were among the 27 CSOs in the Pacific that were awarded grants of $1.5 million by the United Nations Development Programme.

The grant is to help develop resilient community infrastructure.

It was awarded through the Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific to construct risk-informed projects in the areas of agriculture, water, public health, energy, and infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development, David Kolitagane says this is in line with the government’s priorities.

UNDP Pacific Representative, Levan Bouadze says the program creates a space for communities to work closely with the government and other development partners to ensure that solutions can be replicated in other communities.

The seven CSOs are Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development, Smart Farms Fiji Foundation, House of Sarah, Live & Learn Environmental Education Fiji, Rainbow Pride Foundation and Habitat Fiji.