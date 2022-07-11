News

CSO solidarity remains strong despite Kiribati’s withdrawal

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 11, 2022 3:20 pm

[File Photo]

Members of the Civil Society Organizations will continue to work with their regional partners, including Kiribati, to ensure they are aware of the progress made during discussions at the 51st Pacific Islands Forum.

Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan, says the withdrawal by Kiribati will not affect the CSO’s contribution to the 2050 Blue Pacific Continent strategy.

Bhagwan adds that regionalism is critical and despite Kiribati withdrawing from the Forum, they are still a part of various other regional agencies.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We as the Pacific Conference of Churches ask for our Pacific people to uphold the forum, the leaders, Kiribati; its president, and its people in our prayers and be with them in this journey. That’s the most important thing. We need to allow processes and conversations to take place.”

The 2050 strategy that will be launched on Thursday is central to this year’s PIF Leader’s meeting, and there’s a sense of optimism among the CSO sector that things will work with Kiribati.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says the solidarity amongst the CSOs remains strong.

 

“One of the things that we want to get out of this and one of the things we are continually advocating for is a formal CSO engagement mechanism.”

The CSOs will be part of the non-state actors’ dialogue on Wednesday.

Couple remanded for alleged murder of Sigatoka student

CSO solidarity remains strong despite Kiribati’s withdrawal

Calls to reject new mining projects in Australia

FHTA HOTEC returns after two years

New LTA boss cautions driver

Australia will respond to the needs of Pacific nations: Albanese

Developed countries have overshot the deadline : Sayed-Khaiyum

No objection for extradition

Asian and American tourists boost the sector

Parents urged to monitor children during school break

Student leaders learn life skills in integrity and transparency

Nawaqanitawase joins Wallabies camp

Man convicted of murdering police officers

Covid-19 update: 8395 new community cases, 17 further deaths

Cameron Diaz reveals she was used as a 'drug mule' during modelling job

Steve Bannon willing to testify at Capitol riot hearing

We’ll be playing the whole of Fiji: Mapusua

Adi Litia finds balance in demanding roles

Players no show for Nadroga

Massive leak reveals how top politicians secretly helped Uber

$52 million in lease money awaits 47,000 young Fijians

International media arrive for PIF

Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Russian rockets kill 15 in Chasiv Yar housing block, Ukraine says

Flights will be more expensive

Remote study available soon: Kumar

Resort opens first Omakase Sushi Restaurant

'Thor: Love and Thunder' scores franchise best debut

Security was flawed, Japan police say

Two to front court for alleged murder

Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health

Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Vital few days for Flying Fijians

Kiribati abandons PIF

History for Georgia rugby

Regional issues at the centre of PIF leaders meeting

Suva economy to thrive

Goodger announces death of newborn baby

Abe suspect planned explosion: Police

Precautionary measures must be taken: WHO

PM encourages farmers to explore other commodities

Tax incentives positively impacts the OS

First goat-milk soap in Fiji

FICAC appeals against Prime Fiji Limited sentencing

Ministry committed to improving livestock breeds

Fifteen shot dead in Soweto township bar

Uber lobbied, used ‘stealth’ tech to block scrutiny

Djokovic wins Wimbledon title

Consolation victory for England against India

At least 14 dead in a mass shooting at a bar in South Africa

Third successive loss for Fiji U-20

Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing

No room for mistakes: Cotter

Lautoka too good for Nadroga at home

PM honoured to address G20 Summit

Teachers missing classes after grog consumption

Second-half goal secures win for Nadi

US national found dead in a resort

Vargas defeats Magsayo by split decision

Duavata Carnival gets underway in Labasa

Oil Company reassures commitment to Fijians

Big win for Navua over Ba

Fiji women's football team named

Oprah's father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 88

Air NZ temporarily revives COVID-19 flexibility policy

7461 COVID-19 cases in NZ today, big jump in hospitalisations

We undermined ourselves: Cotter

Tuvalu asks NZ for more support as sea levels rise

One-year-old among latest road fatality

2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific tops 51st PIF agenda

Climate crisis threatens food systems says PM

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Junior Binnu crowned Flyweight champion

Injury concerns for Tailevu Naitasiri

Government approves 2023 public holidays

Nakarawa joins Castres

Thousands march to White House for abortion rights

Sri Lanka President to resign after palace stormed

ICT Park ushers in new technological era for Fiji

Multilateralism is key to overcome global challenges

Fiji proposes to host World Hindi Conference

IT Company expands services

Russia's McDonald's replacement runs low on fries

Fiji has some best coaches: Crusaders Coach

Chelsea agree fee with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling

Scotland bounces back with commanding win

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies aged 79

Anscombe boots Wales to first ever win in South Africa

India thrashes England to clinch series win

From August 1, Bollywood films will release on OTT platforms only after completing 8 weeks in cinemas

Rybakina beats Jabeur in women's singles final

Ukraine reports heavy Russian missile strikes in east and south

England wins second Test to level series

Boeing boss warns over risk to 737 Max 10 future

Shinzo Abe killing: Security was flawed, Japan police say

Eels eye top four after win over Tigers

Protesters storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence

Fiji women's team beats Cook Islands in friendly

Ireland stuns All Blacks

Monkeypox case found in New Zealand

France score late try to edge out Japan

Body of assassinated former Japanese leader arrives back in Tokyo

Reality check for Fiji as Aussies win

Fijiana trounces PNG

Fiji ready to welcome leaders to the 51st PIF

We need to build resilience in the education sector: Kumar

ATH Foundation hands over $15,000 grant

Blue Pacific Village to showcase regional resilience

Activities aim to attract international investors

West welcomes successful transition to Digital TV

Labasa staying alert

Klemmer charged for dangerous tackle

Sacha Baron Cohen wins defamation appeal

Samoa comes from behind to beat Tonga

Fiji 7s drawn with Canada in Pool C

Activists assemble for climate justice

Race back on for DPL title

Saifiti expected to start for Blues

Newcastle signs Qorowale

Commonwealth Secretary-General to attend Pacific Islands Forum

Abe was a visionary statesman: Rabuka

Sale of products with Julian Coding must cease

Trade Policy Reviews to increase transparency

Elon Musk ends $44bn bid to buy Twitter

Marvel's churning out series for Disney+

John Abraham to star in Shivam Nair’s next

Japan ex-leader's alleged killer held grudge against group: police

Paul Rudd FaceTimes 12-year-old boy

Fiji has lost a great friend says PM

Tories vie for leadership as race to replace PM begins

Demolition Man ready

Minimbi to lead Naitasiri

Walker inspires Rabbitohs win

Foreign Ministers meeting ends with fruitful discussions

Political parties failing to issue receipts: FEO

Canada hit by massive mobile and internet outage

Illegal logging cases under investigation

Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach final

Arizona to ban people filming police officers within 8 feet

Biden calls for federal law to restore abortion right

India city on red alert for further rain

Japan's ex-leader Abe assassinated while giving a speech

WHO identifies 'stealth Omicron' COVID strain, centaurus

Fijian flair a threat: Lonergan

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe rushed to hospital after possible shooting

Investment was not done overnight: FNPF

International border will remain open

Drua halfback named for Suva

Pacific Island States to make use of global attention

Student behavior issues will not be taken lightly

No Fiji games for Silktails this year

India city on red alert for further rain

Poor governance claims forced Unity Fiji GS to resign

Partnership to boost Fiji’s Outsourcing Sector

Mitchell to lead Rabbitohs tonight

Korovou turns wood waste into wealth

Abe may have been shot in the chest and police have arrested a suspect

Australia commends Fiji’s leadership

NZ Army returns to train alongside Pacific partners

13,344 new COVID cases in New Zealand today

We need to get better as a team: Cotter

Fiji Airways has always been on FNPF’s radar

Pacific strength lies in solidarity: Koya

‘The Terminator’ pulls out of Fight of the Year program

Bring back COVID safe measures, urges Ministry

Suva lawyer fronts court for committal proceeding

Labasa still leads in Women’s football

Tourism industry should be in a state of readiness

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after mutiny in his party

Maxwell appeals sex trafficking conviction and sentence

Tawake District pleads for road access

Webster to lead Warriors next season

New foot-crossing benefits Rakiraki Villagers

Investment for customers: Digicel CEO

Yu-Gi-Oh! manga comic creator found dead in sea at 60

Fiji and Indonesia aim to strengthen ties

SCGF approves loan valued at $6.8 million

Options for Nadi Flood Alleviation Project discussed

American Airlines is tripling pilots' pay after a scheduling glitch

Oscar-nominated actor and Godfather star dies at 82

Long-eared kid becomes star

HSBC banker quits after 'nut job' climate speech

Putin says Russia just starting in Ukraine, peace talks will get harder with time

243 new COVID cases

Registration of a voter valid for life: FEO

Political parties condemn the sale of shares, an investment long overdue

Retailers scale back hiring as worry about a slowdown grows

World reacts as UK PM resigns

FICAC scales up anti-bribery campaign

Rihanna named youngest self-made billionaire in the US

Beach de mer export market opens

Digicel launches Come & Play campaign

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

Top Gun, Stranger Things and the impact of 80s nostalgia on entertainment

Business groups call for stability as Johnson resigns

British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Nasove rated highly

Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final

Labasa and Suva match postponed