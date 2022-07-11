CSO solidarity remains strong despite Kiribati’s withdrawal

[File Photo]

Members of the Civil Society Organizations will continue to work with their regional partners, including Kiribati, to ensure they are aware of the progress made during discussions at the 51st Pacific Islands Forum.

Pacific Conference of Churches General Secretary, Reverend James Bhagwan, says the withdrawal by Kiribati will not affect the CSO’s contribution to the 2050 Blue Pacific Continent strategy.

Bhagwan adds that regionalism is critical and despite Kiribati withdrawing from the Forum, they are still a part of various other regional agencies.

“We as the Pacific Conference of Churches ask for our Pacific people to uphold the forum, the leaders, Kiribati; its president, and its people in our prayers and be with them in this journey. That’s the most important thing. We need to allow processes and conversations to take place.”

The 2050 strategy that will be launched on Thursday is central to this year’s PIF Leader’s meeting, and there’s a sense of optimism among the CSO sector that things will work with Kiribati.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga says the solidarity amongst the CSOs remains strong.

“One of the things that we want to get out of this and one of the things we are continually advocating for is a formal CSO engagement mechanism.”

The CSOs will be part of the non-state actors’ dialogue on Wednesday.