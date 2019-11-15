CSO Alliance dissatisfied with 2020/2021 National Budget

Despite the initiatives put forward by the government, six civil society organisations say they are disappointed.

The CSO Alliance claims the budget does not consider the plight of vulnerable Fijians and is a lost opportunity for the government to serve people who need it most.

Fiji Women Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali questions the effectiveness of certain government initiatives particularly, incentives aimed at cushioning the impacts of the pandemic.

“Pay cut to the CEO, PS’s only 10%? I’m sure they can give up a lot more than that and many more in the cost-cutting like where all these bridges that going to be built, at this COVID time? Let’s fix up the potholes and put that money aside for the people.”

The CSO alliance consists of the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Social Empowerment and Education Programme, Citizens Constitutional Forum, Fiji Women’s Right Movement and femLINKPacific.