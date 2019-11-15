Crusoe’s Retreat renovates resort to attract locals

Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, a resort along coral coast had to lay off thirty staff.

Crusoe’s Retreat Manager Ameena Khan says they employ about 38 staff however with no visitors to the resort they had to send their staff home.

Khan, however, says these staffs have been paid their entitlements.

She adds this would have been one of their busiest periods and the majority of their bookings have been canceled.

“We will be closed since we don’t have any choice. But what we are trying to do at this stage is that we are trying to renovate our resort and open the business in a months time so that we can get locals in.”

The resort has 28 rooms.